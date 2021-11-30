Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Resona Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.