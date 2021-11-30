Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5,019 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.11.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

