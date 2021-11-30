Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

