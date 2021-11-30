Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $167.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $256.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

