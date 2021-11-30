Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,570 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.09 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.