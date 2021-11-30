Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reve Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSSP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,608,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Reve Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Reve Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Reve Technologies alerts:

About Reve Technologies

Bassline Productions, Inc develops mobile based hardware and software based products. The firm has released and continues to, a refine SwipeDial android based mobile application that provides a simple, picture based navigation interface. It is also developing Kinderkall, a phone watch with a simple user interface designed for children.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reve Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reve Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.