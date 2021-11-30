RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 304,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 250,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 39,177 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 65.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.59. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

