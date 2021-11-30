RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,757,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

