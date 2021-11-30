RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1,264.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

