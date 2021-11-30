RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 738 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.1% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 543,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 122,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

WFC stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

