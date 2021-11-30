RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.370-$0.370 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $222.08 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $205.58 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.90.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $561,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,037 shares of company stock worth $18,676,410. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

