Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Amundi acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cigna by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 101.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,541,000 after purchasing an additional 429,443 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cigna by 299.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,155,000 after purchasing an additional 351,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $51,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Shares of CI opened at $199.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.07. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

