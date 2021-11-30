Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $2,108,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,446,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Erste Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Stellantis stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 116.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

