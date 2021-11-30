Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $367,000 Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 149.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,992,000 after purchasing an additional 287,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 199,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,237,000 after purchasing an additional 139,655 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,774,000 after purchasing an additional 62,581 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

