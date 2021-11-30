Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,583,000 after purchasing an additional 146,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $207.02 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $142.30 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

