Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 50 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL opened at $357.22 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $364.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.52. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.70.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

