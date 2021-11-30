Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $402,000 Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,762 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

