RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 7,993 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 341.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,101,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $435,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,239,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,700,000 after purchasing an additional 935,371 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

NVDA opened at $333.76 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $834.40 billion, a PE ratio of 118.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

