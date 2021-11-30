RMR Wealth Builders Buys 13,704 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $180.32 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.