RMR Wealth Builders Cuts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 57.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,870 shares of company stock valued at $27,718,493. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PANW opened at $551.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.41 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.77 and a 52-week high of $559.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

