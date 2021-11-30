RMR Wealth Builders Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $243.61 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.97 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,967 shares of company stock worth $2,052,149. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

