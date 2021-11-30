RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 34,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.