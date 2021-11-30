RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $294.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

