RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 202 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Netflix were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $663.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $645.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.79. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

