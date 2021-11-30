Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,548,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,137,000 after buying an additional 1,030,442 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roche by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 198,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Roche by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

