Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.71.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $51.05.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
