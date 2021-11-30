ROCKI Price Tops $0.41 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. ROCKI has a market cap of $3.29 million and $657,967.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROCKI has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROCKI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00066810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00071729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00094507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.87 or 0.08071085 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,324.45 or 1.00408838 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021962 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROCKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROCKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.