Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

RCKY opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 7.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 971.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

