ROOBEE Achieves Market Cap of $14.87 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $14.87 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00015228 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00213532 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

