Roth Financial Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roth Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 21.3% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,707,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 531,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,966,000 after buying an additional 24,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 79,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $463.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $454.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

