Roth Financial Partners LLC Takes $236,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. MongoDB makes up approximately 0.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in MongoDB by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.55, for a total transaction of $17,484,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,196 shares in the company, valued at $127,483,161.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,555 shares of company stock worth $47,183,609 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $523.00 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.01 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.18 and its 200 day moving average is $417.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.20 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.