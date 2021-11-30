Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $87,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $102,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.27. 77,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,668. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.60 and a 200-day moving average of $239.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

