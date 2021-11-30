Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.8% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $223,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 133,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,036,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,721,000 after buying an additional 186,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. 861,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,398,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

