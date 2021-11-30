Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,578 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 1.6% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $125,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

NYSE COP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.68. 105,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,598,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

