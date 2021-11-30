Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 6,956 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Global Payments worth $96,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.71. 44,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.20. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.23 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.65.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

