Roubaix Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 42,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000. Alliance Data Systems makes up approximately 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS stock opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.94. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.28.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

