Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 123,601 Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 123,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 264,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAC. TheStreet cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.