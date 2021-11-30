Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.20% of One Liberty Properties worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.51%.

OLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Collins Stewart initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

