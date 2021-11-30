Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,826 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of TPI Composites worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 123.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $256,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 76.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 115,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.