Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RMG. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Mail to GBX 777 ($10.15) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 657 ($8.58).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 500.20 ($6.54) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 454.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 925.11. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 305.60 ($3.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The firm has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.