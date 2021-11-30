Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Tops $0.0969 on Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $240,669.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00067293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00093512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,589.86 or 0.07947131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,566.83 or 0.99674311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021794 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,904,262 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

