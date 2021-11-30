Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $165,000. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 346,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,478. Royce Value Trust has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

