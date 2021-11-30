Rupiah Token (IDRT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044727 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00240359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00089201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

