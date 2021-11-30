Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Up 110.5% in November

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the October 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFRY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SAFRY opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

