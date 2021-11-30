Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.30

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.30 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after acquiring an additional 957,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after acquiring an additional 844,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

