SakeToken Price Tops $0.0335 on Top Exchanges (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, SakeToken has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $34,693.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043394 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00235085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,758 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,504 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

