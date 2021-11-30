salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 136,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 36.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.44.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $297.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.21. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

