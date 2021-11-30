Samson Rock Capital LLP Acquires New Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. APi Group comprises 1.3% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in APi Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,232,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,774,000 after acquiring an additional 184,830 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 92.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 413.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 216,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

