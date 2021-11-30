Samson Rock Capital LLP Buys Shares of 20,034 Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the second quarter valued at about $28,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the second quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $251,323.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 40,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $307,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,438 shares of company stock worth $815,461 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78. Sema4 Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sema4 Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

