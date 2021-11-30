Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $461,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gannett by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gannett during the second quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gannett by 223.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gannett by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

GCI opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $720.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

