Samson Rock Capital LLP Takes Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). On average, research analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Beauty Health Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

